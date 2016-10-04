Who Are We?
An independent and unbiased source of knowledge and insight for leaders across the design continuum. We create experiences, research, and media that support and advance these leaders in making effective business decisions.
Design Futures Council
The Design Futures Council (DFC) is a DesignIntelligence network of architecture, design, engineering, construction, product, and technology leaders who explore global trends, challenges, and opportunities to advance innovation and shape the future of the design industries and the environment. Each year the DFC convenes summits on issues of strategic importance to leaders: business of design, collaboration, sustainability, and innovation as well as design education and talent.
DI Research
Deep dive research, commissioned by individual firms or organizations, that provides leaders the knowledge they need for the decisions that matter.
DI Media
Since 1994, DesignIntelligence media has evolved from a simple print newsletter to a multi-platform ecosystem of research-based publications. DesignIntelligence media are focused on helping leaders and organizations to understand drivers of change and make more effective strategic decisions.
Professional Practices
“DFC is a deeply stimulating and engaging think tank for business and university leaders seeking to understand, define and positively influence the future of the design professions by sharing experiences, ideas, research and plans — all without ego or agendas. The additional support we receive from DesignIntelligence is equally invaluable, because it expands the foresight and research capabilities of our individual organizations by building on the collective knowledge and interests of the members.”
Lauren Della Bella
President, SHP Leading Design
A/E/C Providers
“The DFC provides much needed thought leadership and networking forums to stimulate executive level collaboration across a spectrum of industry participants.”
Scott Qualls
Director, Sales & Marketing Ceilings Division, USG
Design Educators
“The Design Futures Council provides professionals with a global perspective on critical design, business and sustainability issues offered in a collegial, collaborative and best-case scenario sharing environment. The DesignIntelligence publications and surveys offer comparative knowledge between professional business criteria and academic offerings, not available otherwise.”
Jack Davis
Reynolds Metals Professor and Dean, School of Architecture and Design, Virginia Tech
Global Thinkers
“Our professions are in times of profound change. The DFC has provided a safe space to discuss the challenges we are facing, to hear about solution vectors which are being engaged and to meet those who are making those changes happen. DesignIntelligence is an excellent resource for us to read vetted content that is consistently of high quality and relevant.”
Dr. Chris Luebkeman
Arup Fellow and Global Director, Arup Foresight
DesignIntelligence Quick Facts
- Approximately 150 Colleges and Universities engage regularly in DI Research and Media initiatives
- More than 3500 professionals participate annually in DI Research studies.
- 50+ of the highest-ranked A/E firms in the United States participate in the DesignIntelligence Multinational Fees survey.
- The DesignIntelligence Quarterly annual “America’s Best Architecture & Design Schools” edition is most sought-after publication in the U.S. for design school ratings.
- The top A/E firms in North America refer to DesignIntelligence as the “board room gold standard for strategic foresight”
- DI Research is the trusted source for information, insight and trends tracking across A/E/C