Who Are We?

An independent and unbiased source of knowledge and insight for leaders across the design continuum. We create experiences, research, and media that support and advance these leaders in making effective business decisions.

Design Futures Council

The Design Futures Council (DFC) is a DesignIntelligence network of architecture, design, engineering, construction, product, and technology leaders who explore global trends, challenges, and opportunities to advance innovation and shape the future of the design industries and the environment. Each year the DFC convenes summits on issues of strategic importance to leaders: business of design, collaboration, sustainability, and innovation as well as design education and talent.

DI Research

Deep dive research, commissioned by individual firms or organizations, that provides leaders the knowledge they need for the decisions that matter.

DI Media

Since 1994, DesignIntelligence media has evolved from a simple print newsletter to a multi-platform ecosystem of research-based publications. DesignIntelligence media are focused on helping leaders and organizations to understand drivers of change and make more effective strategic decisions.

DesignIntelligence Quick Facts

  • Approximately 150 Colleges and Universities engage regularly in DI Research and Media initiatives
  • More than 3500 professionals participate annually in DI Research studies.
  • 50+ of the highest-ranked A/E firms in the United States participate in the DesignIntelligence Multinational Fees survey.
  • The DesignIntelligence Quarterly annual “America’s Best Architecture & Design Schools” edition is most sought-after publication in the U.S. for design school ratings.
  • The top A/E firms in North America refer to DesignIntelligence as the “board room gold standard for strategic foresight”
  • DI Research is the trusted source for information, insight and trends tracking across A/E/C